“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.”
When I was young, this 70-character typing drill was how my father would test the new ribbon he put into our typewriter. Once he was satisfied with the security of the spools in place, in went a fresh piece of paper. Setting his hands on the keys, he’d type the same sentence as he quietly recited: “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.”
Now is that time for us. We are suddenly confronted with an invisible, borderless threat to life that will take our combined efforts to endure. Like previous generations whose struggles we know from in novels, memoirs, newspaper articles, experiences like the 1918 flu pandemic or World War II rationing or 1950s Cold War fears and polio epidemics, we must now figure out how to behave as a national community for some unknown time to come.
It will be hard to do. It is already hard. Many have become gravely ill, while the rest of us try to limit our exposure, manage illness at home and not flood the health care system. Changes to travel and closing of schools, arts venues and businesses leave many of us without entertainment, child care, steady incomes or access to loved ones. Our protective gear supplies are not robust enough for those on the front lines of medicine. Our generation is now experiencing what a real international disaster can do to the shared lives we live, the economy on which we all depend.
We have never been challenged like this before, at least not on this global scale. Because it is so sudden, has begun somewhere else and is so incredibly dangerous, the human impulse may be to deny that that this is possible, that it will happen near us or to us. This is what you may be seeing in the portion of the population that minimizes this danger or chooses to believe that it is something that can happen to others because of age, or that it’s a plot by media or political parties to create a mass distraction.
Be aware of that impulse in yourself and alert to the distortions of others. Trust the expertise of scientists and medical professionals.
Being forced out of our regular lifestyles is jolting and disorienting. We don’t know how to do this. But I’d like to share with you a daily mental health strategy I’ve put together for living this new reality. Maybe this simple structure or something like it can help you cope, too. I call it ROAR: Remember, organize, accept, reflect.
Remember: I encourage you every day to remember the times in your life when you had to adjust to a sudden change in your health or income or relationship. You have some experience dealing with personal disasters of one kind or another. You have gained some experience in adjusting your routine, depending on the expertise of others, dealing with pain and limitations for weeks or months with an uncertain outcome. It’s that life skill, so hard-won, that can help us individually weather what is needed now. As you did for the love of your own life, now we must do that for ourselves as well as every neighbor everywhere.
Organize: You will fare much better if you have a daily rhythm, a kind of personal schedule that you can follow. This may be natural to you if you work from home but more difficult if you have children home from school for an indefinite period who are naturally restless, away from friends and activities. A schedule is even more critical if you are recently laid off or retired. Maintain a regular bed and wake up time, mealtimes, play, exercise and work times. Get up, make your bed and get dressed. Stay connected with your people. Move your body. Get outdoors. Hug your dog.
Accept: As the day moves along, take time to practice accepting this new reality. Resistance only makes anxiety and sadness worse. Your mind and spirit will be calmer if you practice accepting your experience as it is and having compassion for all those around you who are trying to cope. Accept you can’t control everything, or even most things right now. We are in the church season of Lent, a time that prepares us for the yearly remembrance of Jesus’ last days. It begins with ashes, reminding us that we are dust and to dust we shall return. Yet everything in life is always changing, and even this experience will eventually end.
Reflect: End your day winding down, listening to music or being quiet, turning away from the day’s problems and our endless news cycle and preparing to sleep. Now is the time to journal about or just consider how this crisis is affecting you, if there is anything you are learning and what could be adjusted tomorrow. End with a practice of gratitude for your loved ones, your friends, neighbors, your resources of health and home. List in your mind the things in your life that remain constant, that you can count on. Offer yourself some peace of mind at end the day. Give yourself up to sleep.
ROAR. With some basic personal practices, most of us can manage our emotional health despite this public health crisis. Whatever this pandemic outcome, we are facing this together and need one another to resist panic, practice patience, follow our health directives and do all we can to help one another. Peace be with you.