There is a particular moment in the musical "Hamilton" that grabs hold of me every time I listen to the soundtrack. Spoiler alert: It is toward the end of the play during the song "Quiet Uptown." Alexander Hamilton’s life is in ruin, he feels responsible for his son’s death, his relationship with his wife is in tatters because of his own infidelity, and his aspiring political career has been torpedoed by his own actions.
The song paints a picture of Hamilton walking around town, talking to himself and praying. The tension of this somber and bleak image of a broken man stumbling in his despair is released with a single word: forgiveness.
There is probably no more basic tenet of the Christian faith than that of forgiveness. It’s central to the teachings of Jesus. It’s in our prayers and creeds. It’s a practice that is to be embodied and enlivened in our daily lives.
In the end of John’s telling of the Jesus story, Jesus breathes his very presence upon his followers and tells them that if they forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven, and if they retain the sins of any, they are retained.
We all love the forgiveness of sin.
We’re not so sure about the retention of sin.
We are at a point in American history where we need to retain some sin. Not any old sin; a particular, insidious, baked-into-our-ethos sin: racism.
If you are a Christian like me, we need to obediently retain racism as Jesus instructs us to do. We need to hold onto it. We must work to understand where it came from and the power of its malignancy in order to destroy it and banish it from our presence. Because what has happened time and time again in this country is that white America has dismissed, discarded and tossed away racism, allowing it to regroup, multiply and return to kill, maim and traumatize our neighbors of color.
Retaining sin is not a new concept. In Germany, the sin of the Holocaust is retained with a promise to never forget. The path forward is clear: We cannot defeat what we do not clearly name and take a stand against.
Unfortunately, speaking as a member of white-majority America, I am ashamedly aware that at near every turn we have failed to retain the sin of racism for the sake of destroying it.
In 1955, Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie, asked us to retain racism and destroy it when she demanded an open casket so the mangled body of her murdered 14 year-old son could be a testament to racism’s ugliness.
In 1968, Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated as he powerfully implored white America to take action and retain and destroy racism in order to create a more just and beautiful society. T
ragically, we as white majority America retained King’s words for inspiration while allowing the racism he called us to retain and destroy to slip through our fingers and escape, producing more hurt, pain and horrific hashtags in our communities.
White brothers and sisters, tighten your grip for the sake of your neighbor. There is a just and righteous movement afoot to listen to people of color about the impact of racism in their lives. Do it!
Pre-COVID-19, there were two fruitful conversations about race hosted in the Savage community. Racism has been called a conspiracy of silence, and we need to retain it and talk about it to prompt action and policy change. Participate. Commit to learning. But don’t lighten your grip on the racism itself. (And please don’t place the responsibility of learning and lifting on your friends of color).
Racism is a slippery sin. We cannot let it slip away again. Let’s collectively retain it and banish it from this world that God loves.