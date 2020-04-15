Though it was only a few short weeks ago that I wrote a playful piece about curling and spirituality for this column, in many ways it seems like a lifetime ago.
A curling season kiboshed by COVID-19 is the poster child for sound public health policy as we sacrifice nonessential events and time spent together for the sake of slowing the disease’s infection rate and reducing the deadly reach of the virus.
As we mourn the losses of life and jobs from the onslaught of this pandemic, not having these "nonessential" social spaces to process our grief and support one another compounds the mounting toll upon us.
As social and spiritual creatures, connectedness is what makes us an us. COVID-19 and our shared practice of social distancing has put a strain on our connectedness in ways we would never have imagined just weeks ago.
We are resilient, and as the social creatures we are, we have Zoomed, Facetimed and Skyped our way into a new way of being together. And as we make our way forward day by day and listen to our hearts and the world around us, we find ourselves in a strange in-between place.
On one side of us rests the past, the world as we knew it just a few weeks ago that is not returning to us anytime soon, if ever. On the other side of us lies the future, full of unknowns and murkiness like we have never seen.
We are in the middle.
In an interim.
Together.
Irish poet and priest John O’Donahue wrote about times like this in our lives this way:
You are in this time of the interim
Where everything seems withheld.
The path you took to get here has washed out;
The way forward is still concealed from you.
The old is not old enough to have died away;
The new is still too young to be born.
It is a strange and unknown place to be, between two worlds — one passing away and one that is still emerging. It is a place for us to connect and stand strong together as we allow this interim time to work on us and change us.
As far as you can, hold your confidence.
Do not allow confusion to squander
This call which is loosening
Your roots in false ground,
That you might come free
From all you have outgrown.
But even as it is a strange and unfamiliar place, God meets us there with energy of new life, calling us to newness of self and society as the new world around us buds forth and emerges:
What is being transfigured here is your mind,
And it is difficult and slow to become new.
The more faithfully you can endure here,
The more refined your heart will become
For your arrival in the new dawn.
May God bless our journey together to the new dawn.