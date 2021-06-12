A gaggle of over-stimulated PETA members recently pressed the city of Ham Lake to change its name to Yam Lake. It seems they were serious — serious enough to offer payment for the resultant signage updates (Pioneer Press, June 3, 2021). I must warn my friends Joe and Tracy: suffice it to say their last name is not Yam, yet. For that matter, if “Ham” is on the chopping block, might “Savage” be renamed “Cabbage?”
Upping the ante on the renaming craze, protestors in Minneapolis recently marched behind a large banner declaring “America is Over” (Star Tribune, Nov. 3, 2020). It bothers me how little that sign bothered me. I suppose my apathy was influenced by how big we are as a nation — large in population, big in largess toward malcontents. Yet I’m certain that message should have troubled me more. If marchers showed up at my office bearing a banner that read “Dan, your job is over,” or descended upon my home chanting “Dan, your marriage to Beth is over,” I would find it most disconcerting. But “America is Over”? Ho, hum, moving on.
It is helpful to understand that two types of cultures/subcultures prevail in this world. Cohesive cultures are unified by a network of shared virtues, traditions, beliefs and the like, that combine to shape and reinforce communal identity. Cohesive cultures are stitched together rather snuggly by a shared and intuitive understanding of ideological and behavioral expectations.
By contrast, disintegrating cultures sense that the glue of the cohesive culture has dried out and begun to crack. In the eyes of cultural demolitionists, the elements of unity that the cohesive society held dear come to look like so many shards from a shattered, stained-glass window. They no longer make any sense, hold no appeal, and thus lose their unifying power (Fred Sanders, “The Deep Things of God”).
“America is Over” bespeaks a disintegrating society. Disintegration is not necessarily bad. Some cohesive cultures need to go away. The question a community or nation must ask is whether or not the new trajectory toward a new set of unifying beliefs and behaviors is an improvement on the old ones.
In addressing this question, disintegrating cultures must determine what to do with their ancestors. Will we grant a vote to those who came before us, or will we insist on seeing ourselves as the evolutionary pinnacle of unimpeachable genius who so outstrip the wisdom of our ancestors as to mute their voices?
G. K. Chesterton (“Orthodoxy”) referred to the first approach as “the democracy of the dead.” He referred to the second approach as the “arrogant oligarchy of those who merely happen to be walking about.” Our democratic culture insists on disqualifying no one based on the accident of birth. Traditional culture insists on disqualified no one based on the accident of death. Thus cohesive cultures insist on inviting the dead to their councils. Disintegrating cultures ban them.
Leaders of disintegrating cultures believe their enlightened vision for society rises independently and without progenitor from the wellspring of their own genius. While ideas have consequences, and while such consequences are revealed on the stage of history and assessed by thoughtful observers now dead, the leaders of disintegrating cultures dismiss these lessons or so reshape them as to create an entirely different narrative.
Perhaps all of us at some point in our youth conclude that maturity is demonstrated by rejecting the beliefs and instructions of our elders. As a public school product raised on the eastern seaboard, I received a considerable degree of such instruction from youthful teachers whom I now suppose were operating under the same delusion with respect to their elders. It all made for some exhilarating courses in that era of peace, love and drugs as it was known.
Maturity is indeed demonstrated by knowing which aspects of your heritage you must reject for your own good and which you are free to discard without consequence. But maturity is equally demonstrated by knowing which of your elders’ beliefs, virtues and traditional practices you should heartily embrace as long as you tread this earth.
Subcultures find solid ground in beliefs and behaviors rooted in the past and upheld by accountability to ancestral perspective. This is not to say we should never question tradition or change it (Matthew 15:1-9). This is to say we should not despise it or ignore it.
While none of us can do much to influence the shifting sands of a disintegrating culture, happy are the people in religious subcultures who choose to plant their feet on bedrock truths handed down through the centuries and on ethical behaviors rooted in the wisdom of God (Psalm 78:1-7; 2 Thessalonians 2:15; 1 Corinthians 10:11; 1 Timothy 2:2).