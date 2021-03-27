During my childhood, I lived for a brief time in New Hampshire where the state motto, proudly displayed on every license plate, is the famous phrase, “Live free or die.” It seems to capture the attitude of many of the people I met in that rural state: independent, certain, resolute. I recalled that detail after seeing newly released images from the Jan. 6 riot and siege on our nation’s Capitol — that weird and frightening synergy of the motives of white nationalism, citizen militia, desperate Trumpism, evangelical Christianity and violence. We all witnessed the result.
Rioters carried walking sticks, bear spray, glass bottles, flags, ropes, banners, pepper spray and any number of hidden weapons that day as they were bolstered in their false belief by President Trump and his mouthpieces that the incoming government was illegitimate and that they had a duty, even a religious mission, to storm the Capitol and take over during that day’s congressional session certifying the presidential election. Among the slogans on signs and banners carried and displayed were words comingling Jesus and freedom. The conspiratorial right wing of evangelical politics in this country portrays Jesus as one who would have been at the front of that violent mob, screaming about killing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or hanging Vice President Mike Pence. Even 4-year-old Sunday school children know that these two things don’t belong together.
As a result of that unprecedented Capitol riot, five people are now dead, including a Capitol police officer. More than 140 people sustained serious injuries. And in the weeks since, over 300 people have been arrested by the FBI, many of them identified by their own photos and videos posted online, boasting of their self-importance, violence and vandalism. In the strange and dangerous ways that politics and religious ideas can blend, “live free or die” has become not the words of a surviving Major General of the American Revolutionary Army, toasting his friends in 1809, but the cry of a group of mostly armed middle-aged white men wanting to keep their narcissistic leader in the White House by any means necessary.
Those who actually read the stories in the New Testament about Jesus know that it was exactly his refusal to command an army, to stand up with violence against violence, and his submission to torture and public lynching by crucifixion, that made him such a different and confounding messiah to Romans and Jews alike. He was a young leader of a growing religious, political and social movement who didn’t want his own earthly kingdom. A preacher who also fed people, healed diseases and saw and empowered the weak, forgotten and cast aside. What does it mean to be a follower of one who declares in the Gospel of John, “You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free?” What does Jesus have to do with freedom?
Martin Luther, that iconoclastic monk turned Protestant religious revolutionary, wrote an incredible essay in 1520 titled “On the Freedom of a Christian.” It shook the world when he argued that since God has declared us free from the bondage to sin through the love and life of Jesus, human beings are no longer compelled to follow religious laws to merit God’s love now or after death. What we are called to do is to live a life of freedom for our own sake and the sake of others. As he puts it, “A Christian is a perfectly free lord of all, subject to none. A Christian is a perfectly dutiful servant of all, subject to all.” To live in this paradox is to live a Christian life.
These are some of the characteristics of a living Christianity: peace with God, a deep understanding of our human interdependence, compassion and care for the weak, powerless and lost. Joy in our neighbor’s success, humility in the use of our own power, recognition of the proper role of human law, repentance in the face of our failures. None of these qualities were on display with those violent, smug, flag waving wannabe revolutionaries.
With his life, witness, submission to death and his resurrection, Jesus pointed the way to a new human life with God. One that makes us free to trust the love of God so that we might bear that love into the world. Love is the center of the gospel, the good news, of Jesus Christ. Anything else, no matter who or what claims it, is a forgery of the Christian faith. Don’t confuse the two.