Popular depictions of heaven are usually humorous or sentimental. Cartoonists typically cast heaven as a place where angel-winged people float about on clouds. Often Saint Peter or an angel speaks to an entrant at heaven’s gate.
After Playboy magnate Hugh Hefner died, a cartoonist pictured an inquisitive angel: “Mr. Hefner, will you miss the Playboy mansion?” Sporting wings and a halo and reclining on a bed nestled upon a cloud, Hefner responds: “Well, let’s just say I wasn’t sent to a better place.” Caricatures of heaven utilized for joke-making abound.
When heaven is taken more seriously, sentimentalism is the norm. In response to the death of a loved one, we may hear: “She’s in a better place,” or “He’s finally earned his wings.” Often a vague reference is made to the reunion family members or friends are supposedly enjoying in heaven. Sometimes athletes gesture to the heavens after making an outstanding play or earning an important victory as if deceased loved ones are watching from celestial shores. Sentimental expressions of this sort seek to ease the pain of death, but are nearly as silly as the cartoons.
More serious is the secular materialist who scoffs at the notion of an afterlife. We are born. We die. Lights out. Game over. Heaven is merely a myth devised to deceive those who grieve with false promises of “pie in the sky by and by.”
The human spirit has steadfastly refused to believe secular assertions about its non-future. Across vast stretches of the globe, and from time immemorable, humankind persists in the conviction that our spirits live on after death. Whether it’s belief in reincarnation or the resurrection of the body, or the like, people persist in the belief that we are destined for a future beyond the grave. Eternity echoes in our hearts.
From a Christian perspective, it is vital to know that death is not the moment one ceases to exist, but the moment the eternal spirit leaves the temporal body. I’ve watched people die. One can nearly see the spirit depart. A last exhale. The chest sinks. An immediate and substantial change to the countenance. Such a transformation finds its only earthly equivalent in the change to an infant’s face at first breath. Death separates the spirit from the body.
But granting there is a heaven to gain for the departed spirit, what is heaven like? While the Bible reveals less than one might like to know, it depicts heaven as the currently unseen epicenter of God’s presence and sovereign rule. It is the location where, upon death, his people enter his presence forever (Luke 23:43; Philippians 1:20-24). Spirits who enter heaven receive a temporary body (2 Corinthians 2:1-5) and remain in an intermediate state awaiting the resurrection — the reunification of one’s body and spirit at the end of the age (1 Corinthians 15:12-55; Philippians 3:20-21; 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17).
Heaven is a physical location, not an ethereal state of being. There is no evidence of wings, halos, harps, or floating about on pillowy clouds. Nor is there evidence of never-ending worship services, as some imagine. While white-hot worship will prevail, every indication is that heaven is more like earth than we might think, and every bit as real.
The paradise that was lost comprised a beautiful garden calibrated to satisfy the external delights of body and soul (Genesis chapters 1-3). Since heaven is a paradise one may enter upon death (Luke 23:39-43), it follows that life in heaven is much like life in the original paradise and life on the new earth in the age to come. This means that life in heaven is much like life on earth, absent sin and its effects — no small distinction.
The Bible also teaches that heaven is a temporary abode. The final destination of God’s people is the New Earth with which the heavenly city will one day merge (Revelation 21:1-4). Serving as the nerve center of the renewed universe (2 Peter 3:4-10), the New Jerusalem will be the place where God dwells with his people forever (Revelation 22:3-5).
On the New Earth, God’s people will eat and drink, work and play, travel and recreate. They will leave the central city on adventures beyond description, and return to the city to enjoy adventures beyond description. In this city, resurrected bodies will be free of all suffering and debilitation. They will unceasingly love God and his glorified people, as well as the environment of a perfect world enlightened by God’s presence (Revelation 21:1-22:5).
So if you wish to imagine heaven, don’t look to cartoons or heed sentimental drivel. Look around and imagine this world transformed into a new Eden and illumined by God’s presence. And be assured, it will be a better place than this waking world — a place worth attaining at any cost (Philippians 3:10).