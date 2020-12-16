I find it fascinating when Google posts the list of the most frequent searches performed on their platform in a given year. It gives us a sneak peek behind the curtain of our collective curiosities, anxieties and wonderings in the given year.
As we look back to searches performed in 2017, it seems like a much simpler time in a world far, far away where we tapped on our keyboards and searched for the likes of: iPhone 8, Meghan Markle, elf on a shelf, Hurricane Irma, fidget spinners and bitcoin.
Not surprisingly, coronavirus and election results topped the list of the Google searches we performed in 2020. As you would expect, Zoom, stimulus checks, COVID symptoms and unemployment benefits tagged along in the search engine drive of 2020. And the lockdown of 2020 prompted us to ask some questions we would not have imagined ourselves asking in 2017: How do I cut men’s hair? How do I make hand sanitizer? How do I wear a mask?
But even as 2020 forced us into some new hows, Google reports that we searched "why" more than ever in 2020: Why is the sky red? Why is it called COVID-19? Why is toilet paper sold out? Why are schools closed? Why was George Floyd being arrested? Why are there so many forest fires?
It’s a fundamental human quest to know why. The quest for why is intrinsically woven into our lives as spiritual beings and prominently before us in our individual and collective spiritual journeys. We can’t seriously move forward and grow spiritually without posing the question "why?" What is the meaning of it all and why is life the way that it is? Why love? Why suffering? Why evil? Why apathy? Why redemption? Why joy? Why injustice and inequality? Why hope? Why?
Too often I think, I, and spiritual leaders like me, have taken the responsibility upon our selves (or had it placed upon us) to provide clear and crisp answers to such ageless and enduring questions of "why?"
Why is a life-long quest. Why is a spiritual journey unto itself and not a destination. When we as spiritual leaders (or spiritual communities) declare a "clear and crisp" why answer or purport to be (or have) the answers to unknowable whys, we stifle, or even stop the spiritual journey by shutting down the search engine (the question of why itself) that powers us as humans.
We would do well to comport ourselves as the first century Christian leader Paul does in claiming his role as a “steward of God’s mysteries.” When we strive to steward and create space for God’s mysteries and for each other’s why questions, we open pathways to becoming better humans and for experiencing deeper spirituality and connection to God.
2020, with all its trials, tensions and challenges has prompted our searching to move beyond fidget spinners and bitcoin to a more profound and meaningful quest for why. May we ponder the whys in our hearts, and journey down the path of searching for often unknowable answers together.