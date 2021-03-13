In the summer following my first year of seminary, I went to the University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, for my Clinical Pastoral Education. For eleven weeks, I learned how to provide pastoral care to the sick and dying. Although that experience was over 25 years ago, it remains formative to my ministry as a pastor.
One of the things I got to do on CPE was to ride along with a community liaison officer in a mobile command center. For a whole afternoon, I drove about in a tricked-out suburban sports utility vehicle with multiple large antennas on the roof. On a grand tour, we visited all the different ethnic neighborhoods. A native of the area, my host readily shared his knowledge and stories of the city.
Emergency calls determined our itinerary. Radios squawked incessantly within the mobile command. Without the officer’s eyes ever leaving the congested road ahead, he adjusted knobs to listen to various dispatches. Hearing something of interest, he then made course adjustments. We took many sudden turns at countless intersections racing to meet ambulance, fire and police response.
It was a memorable day. The July sun radiated without mercy. Despite the coolness of the vehicle’s air conditioning, the summer heat quickly overwhelmed us whenever we stopped to get out. It was so hot that you could almost feel the water evaporate from your exposed skin cells.
Back then, I never thought about carrying a water bottle. Without replenishing water, thirst builds. In the whole excitement of racing about Newark with sirens blaring, hydration was the last thing on my mind.
At least it wasn’t until we stopped at an old apartment building. We pulled up behind an ambulance with lights flashing, double-parked in front of the four-story residence’s stone steps. Two EMTs had already unloaded a stretcher. We followed them inside.
Both the hallway and the stairway were narrow. The air was warm, still, and bore the musty smell of old shoe leather. In that space, no one was wasting any air conditioning. As we ascended the stairs, sweat formed underneath my clerical collar. No doubt it had to be worse for the paramedics who schlepped their heavy equipment.
Our destination was on the third floor. The building’s superintendent unlocked the dark wooden door of a crowded apartment. An older man murmured as he laid in a fetal position on a bed by the window. His complexion was white as the sheets that barely covered his body. Even an untrained medical eye, like my own, would have recognized his need for medical attention.
Unresponsive, he stared ahead with his mouth open. There was a short water glass holding a pair of false teeth on a small table beside the bed. His face was gaunt, and the skin of his arms appeared to be shriveled up. It was the first time that I saw someone in an advanced stage of dehydration.
Without hesitation, the paramedics responded. As one EMT checked his vitals, the other prepared the stretcher to transport him to the hospital. I stayed out of the way, watching with admiration of their skill and the compassion which they displayed.
Though I was inspired by what they did and how they did it, I missed seeing the sacredness of their work. Although I wore the religious garb, the paramedics bore the presence of God into and out of that sweltering apartment.
In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus shares a teaching story about separating sheep and goats at the end of time (Matthew 25:37-40). Jesus’ criteria for welcoming “the righteous” into the kingdom was whether or not they provided for his needs. Did they give food or drink to their hungry and thirsty master?
Confusion arises among both those who did and didn’t provide refreshment; neither group recalled seeing God in their lives. Jesus clarifies, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” In the clearest of terms, Jesus identifies with the thirsty who find themselves labeled “least.”
Looking back through the lens of Jesus’ teaching, I recognize Jesus’ presence in that tiny apartment in Newark over a quarter-century ago. Dehydrated and in need of immediate medical attention, God suffered on that cot in front of the window. Alone and in desperate need, our Lord was shriveling up, drained by the relentless heat in one of the poorest and most forgotten parts of the city.
A neighbor took the time to check in on him, discovered his plight and called 911. That call was the first cup of water given. The paramedics’ quick and compassionate response provided a second cup of refreshment. More water would come his way as nurses would attach bags of fluids to his IV and provide their comforting care. Doctors. Aides. Even the chatty custodian who kept clean the hospital room — cup after cup in big and small ways, the hydration of body and spirit would proceed. All of which would be appreciated and remembered by a thirsty God.