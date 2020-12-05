The election is over. Perhaps now its time to get back to the business of governing.
Have you ever visited our nation’s capitol? Perhaps you’ve been to Washington DC on a school trip or a family vacation? I first visited the Capitol when I was 16 years old, fresh out of civics class with an interest in journalism. I’d grown up in the Midwest all my life to that point and lived in a rural community, where in my opinion at the time “nothing ever happened.” That first experience of visiting Washington DC was awe inspiring. I felt like everything was happening there.
I have visited Washington DC and our government buildings often in the years since that first visit. I have never lost my wonder of the place and believe that, though our system has flaws, it is still one of the best in the world. We the people are the government. The lawmakers, the judges, the civil servants, all come from us. The citizens decide how we want to live in this great country. There is no ruling class, there is no overlord, there is no dictator, there is no military regime. We the people rule ourselves through a representative government, through our vote.
Sometimes, I think that concept gets lost in all the rhetoric, particularly at election time. We can get caught up in the cult of personality, or the perceived identity of party and forget that once the election is over, the winners have a responsibility to govern, all of them, together. Our legislators have a responsibility to the voter, the citizen, the public, the community. Now the legislators are put to the test. They will have to compromise to get to solutions. That is their job.
If there was ever a time when we needed our government to step up and do the work of governing, it is now. We are in the midst of an escalating pandemic and an economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Americans are asked to stay home, wear masks, avoid crowds and isolate in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. The more we adhere to these tenets, the greater the number of people who will survive the pandemic. But in the process, people are suffering from lost jobs, lost childcare and lost schooling all in the name of public health. And yes, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with regard to vaccines soon coming available, but you know it will be several months before enough people get vaccinated to make a difference in slowing the spread of the disease. In the meantime our hospitals are full, our healthcare workers are exhausted and the hardship continues. We need government solutions now.
If we are going to ask people to stay home and close businesses to keep our citizens safe, we must provide income for those people and small businesses. As a business owner myself, I think the CARES Act that passed last spring and was signed into law was very effective. It provided income to individuals who weren’t allowed to work and it provided income to businesses so they could keep their work force employed. This allowed workers to keep employer-sponsored health insurance. Our government must pass legislation to provide funding to the unemployed and small businesses, particularly in the hospitality, personal care, and fitness industries.
There is some evidence to suggest that pre-K through grade 12 schools are not as efficient at spreading COVID-19 as originally thought. This may be partly due to improvements schools have made in their environment, sending students home who are sick, and enforcing quarantine of positive cases in the student population and in the teaching staff. The loss of schools and daycares has caused many parents to quit work in order to care for and teach their children. And schools offer other positive benefits like school sponsored meals and social opportunities for children. Our government must pass legislation to provide funding for schools to open safely, including upgrades to ventilation, limited class sizes, school nursing for contact tracing and oversight of quarantine.
We need a national strategy for testing, isolation and quarantine. The goal is to be able to find the positive cases early, get them out of circulation until they aren’t contagious, get them the healthcare they need, and once recovered, get them back to work. In order to do this we should have places, perhaps unused hotel space, where individuals can safely quarantine away from family and community while recovering. Our government must pass legislation to provide funding to states and communities to treat the uninsured and provide quarantine options to the infected. Our government must provide funding to states who have taken on the bulk of the coronavirus costs purchasing supplies, providing healthcare, providing unemployment insurance, providing funding to schools, providing testing and contact tracing.
These are drastic measures, and they will cost us all in either budget cuts to other government programs or in increased taxes. But this is a dangerous time for all of our citizens, and as during wartime, we’d like to limit casualties. According to the CDC, the Nov. 28 death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. was 263,956. For comparison, the number of American soldiers who died in battle during WWII was 291,557. Of course this was a bigger percentage of the 1939 population than we are experiencing today, but the raw numbers are staggering and as in any other war, Americans and their government are called upon to sacrifice for our soldiers (front line workers, essential workers), to provide for the victims (those who have taken ill, those who have been put out of business, those who can’t work, those who need to quarantine), and to fight (wear your mask, stay home, get tested).
The election is over. Our legislators must rise to the occasion, be prepared to compromise, and start rolling out solutions to keep our country and our citizens safe and secure. It’s time to govern.