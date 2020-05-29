I want to take a moment to share my thoughts on events in Minneapolis this week.
The killing of George Floyd is horrific and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Mr. Floyd’s killing has impacted me both personally and professionally. As a black women, I feel the generational and historical trauma of racism, genocide and bias that I and my ancestors have experienced.
This week, I have reflected on the life of my great-grandmother, who was born in 1882 in Louisa County, Virginia which is 30 minutes outside of Charlottesville. In 2017, neo-Nazi and white supremacists held a rally, and one of them killed Heather Heyer who was protesting their actions. Still today, I am experiencing the same racial injustice that my great grandmother experienced throughout her life from 1882 to 1984.
This must stop. We must all act to make it stop.
I shared with District 191 staff members before the start of this school year that it is not enough to not be racist, to not be cruel. We must be anti-racist. We must be kind, culturally responsive and inclusive of all.
I reflect on the desires and expectations that One91 students have shared with us. Our students want to attend a school and live in a city where the people are culturally competent, meaning that they are self-aware, comfortable, respectful, knowledgeable and they are advocates for equity.
Our students deserve this. Everyone in our community deserves this.
But this week’s tragic events are a reminder that we have a long way to go to deliver on those expectations.
I exhort all District 191 staff and all members of this community to reflect on their roles to be anti-racist, kind and inclusive, and act accordingly. I urge you to remember that everyone you encounter — each child, teenager and adult — is somebody’s someone. George Floyd was somebody’s someone.
Lastly, I’m reminded of the last few lines of a spoken word performance shared by our theater students at this year’s all-staff welcome back event.
I cannot change the world alone. I can make a difference that will have a ripple effect further that I may ever know.
If we help the life of one of our peers, we help the whole community.
Neighbor to neighbor, hand in hand, no one can break us
We cannot achieve alone; we cannot heal alone. Today is the day.
Rise up. Together we are unstoppable. Unbreakable.
Dr. Theresa Battle is the Superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District. These remarks were shared during the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, May 28.