Our state is currently in the midst of a public health crisis that is unprecedented in modern times. The tireless work of our first responders and healthcare workers — to whom we owe a deep debt of gratitude — in conjunction with the compassion that our community members continue to show each other through social distancing, have saved countless lives in our state as we anticipate a surge of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota hospitals over the coming weeks.
Our current situation is one of great uncertainty; from parents and educators who have had to adapt to completely new ways of educating students in a matter of days to the frontline workers who risk their health every day to keep us safe and provide essential services, we are all facing unique challenges in our everyday lives.
I am honored to have worked on key pieces of legislation that have passed into law and will limit the negative impacts this disease will have on our community: Emergency grants to child care providers, the establishment of a small business loan program, protecting housing stability for seniors and individuals with disabilities, providing emergency housing grants for our veterans, and legislation to ensure that if a first responder, health care worker or home care aide is diagnosed with COVID-19 in the course of serving Minnesotans during this disease outbreak, they are now presumed eligible for workers' compensation.
I know this is a difficult time for our friends, neighbors and families. Please know that I am here to serve you and to address any questions or concerns that you may have. Whether you have questions about applying for small business loans, applying for unemployment insurance benefits or finding where your next meal is going to come from, I am here to help in any way I am able.
My singular focus right now is making sure that everyone in our community is healthy, safe and financially stable. This crisis, and the days ahead, have tested us and will continue to test us in ways we thought we would never be tested. However, I can confirm one thing with absolute certainty: Our community is rising to the occasion, and we will not be defeated by COVID-19.
We are providing groceries to our seniors, ordering out from our locally owned restaurants and making sure that no one is left behind during this incredibly challenging time. Our story of this moment will be one of great heartache, but that is not all that will define our story. In the end, when this is all over, our story will ultimately be one of resilience, of the power of caring for each other and of the unwavering, indomitable spirit of our community.
We will get through this, and I will be with you for every part of the journey ahead. Please contact me anytime through email, Rep.Hunter.Cantrell@House.mn, or my cellphone, 952-607-5442. I am keeping everyone in our community in my thoughts and prayers.