Why should we in the outer ring suburbs care what happens to our counterparts who live in Minneapolis or St. Paul? Why should we care if a business that we never patronize is destroyed? Why should we care if injustice occurs, so long as it does not have a direct effect upon our lives?
In 1929 Hungarian playwright Frigyes Karinthy put out the premise we are all six social interactions away from being connected to everyone within society, hence the phrase “six degrees of separation.” As a society we often dismiss our interconnectedness, we believe we live within the glass bubble of our own lives, problems, and shortsightedness. We profess globalism, while at the same time making those closest to us invisible. We know, or think we know what is happening on the other side of the world, while turning a blind eye to the shut in neighbor, or the hungry child playing with our children. It is the dichotomy of our social media world. In short, we fail to see the forest for the trees.
My background is as an educator. On the first day of class I would do the usual course overview, and perform the necessary administrative duties. However, I also gave the students their first lecture on civil duty. They were informed to speak their minds, not to reiterate what they thought I wanted to hear, as they were there to learn and to think critically. And to think in a critical manner means to be released from the restraints of what is thought to be true, and to instead seek out the truth. The classroom was their safe haven. I challenged them to develop their own dialogue on a subject, not to simply repeat what had been told to them by others, and to think and speak from the heart.
Returning to our original premise, why should we care for unknown others? For one, because we are only a short distance both physically and socially removed from our neighbors, no matter where they live. They are our friends, our co-workers, or simply the person we waved, or smiled at on the street. If we begin to not feel the pain of others, we begin to lose our humanity. Our language even begins to take on a life of its own. While we may patronize a business, which means to frequent it, to patronize means to hold superiority over another. Often, we in advertently attack others simply by the way we phrase our communications.
The history of the world is littered with “it will never happen to me” excuses. And that is what they are, excuses for inaction, antipathy, fear, and mistrust. Yet, during times of natural disasters we pull together and join forces. What happened to Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis, is not the 500 year flood we didn’t see coming. It is not the tornado that missed detection by radar. We as a society saw this disaster coming, and it is not natural and it is not acceptable, and if it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. Without justice for all, there is no justice.
“We are not enemies but friends.
We must not be enemies.
Though passion may have strained
It must not break our bonds of affection.
The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched,
as surely they will be by the better angels of our nature.” ~ Abraham Lincoln.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said; “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” We now need to decide, are we enemies to those oppressed, or are we friends? And further, will we stand tall and support our friends, or be silent and complicit in the continued tragedy of inequality and hate?
In the discipline of sociology we use the term reflexivity to describe seeing ourselves reflected back to us by the mirror of society. We may want to ask ourselves if we are happy with what we see in the mirror?
These are the reasons we all should care.