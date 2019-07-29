This week, on July 30, we commemorate the 63rd anniversary of when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill into law designating “In God We Trust” as the official national motto of the United States.
Why is this significant, you might ask? America was built on a proposition that there is something greater than ourselves. Our Founders recognized and declared to the entire world that our rights come from our creator. By displaying “In God We Trust,” we are proclaiming that there is an authority even above our leaders, an authority of rightness from which our rights come.
Today, the phrase is found in the fourth verse of our national anthem and is inscribed in gold letters above the Speaker’s rostrum in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is also on the walls of the U.S. Senate chambers, and nearly 100 members of Congress have the national motto prominently displayed in their offices. Additionally, over 600 cities and counties nationwide have it posted in their offices, chambers, on their official seals and even on first response vehicles.
Our national motto is on our money and is woven into the very fabric of America. “In God We Trust” is an important part of American history. These four words have united and strengthened Americans through some of the darkest times in our history. It was after the War of 1812 that "The Star-Spangled Banner" became our national anthem.
By supporting “In God We Trust,” we preserve and remind ourselves of our nation’s history and celebrate the uniqueness of our country.