Thanksgiving is not only a special time of year to gather with family and friends; it is also a time to reflect and recount the many blessings we experience as freedom-loving Americans.
This great American tradition started in autumn 1621, when the pilgrims and Wampanoag shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the New World. Mutual respect and thankfulness for religious freedom created a hospitable environment where new neighbors could bridge their differences.
In 1863, as the Civil War was raging, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November as a means to cultivate national unity during some of the darkest days in our nation.
Civility, faith, freedom, unity and gratefulness have marked this day from the beginning. As we plan and prepare for this special day of Thanksgiving, let us consider those who may need a little extra care or a meal to share. We have more that unites us than divides. May we be mindful of these things today and always.