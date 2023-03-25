Throughout the school year, we have professional development days where students stay home so teachers and other staff can spend time learning together. Whether the topics are about curriculum, instruction, building community, supporting student social and emotional growth or many others, we’re always working to be better so we can deliver on our mission of “Each Student. Future Ready. Community Strong.”
Almost always, some of that professional learning involves hearing from our students. The reason is simple: their experience is the one that matters the most. If we don’t respond to their needs and create a positive experience, how can we expect them to feel safe, enjoy learning, and truly grow into their full selves.
When I make decisions, I always ask myself “Who is most affected?” and invariably, students are one of the groups.
This commitment to ensuring students have a say in how we do our work is a core value for District 191, but it goes deeper than simply asking them how it’s going or what they think of a particular decision. We believe that students should have the ability to personalize their learning journey and proactively build a day-to-day experience. We call it “Student Agency.”
When we live that value, the results are striking.
A student who is empowered is also motivated. They gain confidence in themselves and will continue to advocate for themselves and their future. Their communication skills are strengthened.
During a staff development day earlier this year, a student panel at Burnsville High School shared their experiences as members of student affinity groups — such as the Black Student Union, Indigenous Student Council and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes — which give students a collective voice, among other benefits. Afterward, staff shared that they were surprised to hear how much those opportunities help motivate students to be involved and increase attendance.
Our entire Pathways model throughout District 191 is built on the benefits of student agency. We provide experiences that spark interest and wonder so that students can find and blaze their own paths. Given that opportunity, students’ talents and passions are illuminated.
In our schools, student agency is reflected from the youngest grades, such as during the regular Rahn Enrichment Academies, all the way to high school, where student input helped our English department completely reimagine course offerings to grow interest and engagement.
Read more about some of our graduates who have found their passion and turned into purpose on our website at pathways.isd191.org. I’m constantly inspired by our students and I think you will be, too.
Dr. Theresa Battle is the superintendent of District 191 Schools.