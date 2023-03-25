Theresa Battle

Theresa Battle

 Theresa Battle

Throughout the school year, we have professional development days where students stay home so teachers and other staff can spend time learning together. Whether the topics are about curriculum, instruction, building community, supporting student social and emotional growth or many others, we’re always working to be better so we can deliver on our mission of “Each Student. Future Ready. Community Strong.”

Almost always, some of that professional learning involves hearing from our students. The reason is simple: their experience is the one that matters the most. If we don’t respond to their needs and create a positive experience, how can we expect them to feel safe, enjoy learning, and truly grow into their full selves.

Dr. Theresa Battle is the superintendent of District 191 Schools.

Tags

Events