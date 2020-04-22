A little more than a month ago, District 191 and other schools around Minnesota were given a challenge: Create a way to teach while students are away from school, continue to feed our community’s children and provide care for the children of health care and other essential workers.
Our staff responded with passion, creativity, selflessness and determination to find a way to make it happen.
Our instructional leadership planned and provided training so teachers would be ready to use distance learning tools. Our teachers worked together and individually to prepare to deliver remote instruction. Our technology, clerical and educational assistant staff helped deliver the materials students would need, including more than 1,000 Chromebooks and tablets.
Food service staff, with support from transportation and others, figured out the logistics of providing thousands of meals a day through car windows and at drop-off locations around the community. Community Education staff opened childcare options for parents who could not stay home, including emergency and health care workers.
All of this was done within days, and all of it was done knowing that relationships — with students, with families and among staff — come first.
I am so incredibly proud of the One91 team.
The challenge put before us was and is great. Our district saw this challenge as an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of our students and our community. We didn’t waste time worrying about what we didn’t know or focus on what couldn’t be done. We made the path to what could be done.
The results are clear: more than 90,000 meals served, care provided for hundreds of children, and thousands of students connecting with teachers and learning every day.
I’ve been part of this community for just over nine months, and I’ve learned that’s what it means when we say “We Are One91.”
We look forward.
We find a way.
We do it together.
We can be proud of how we’ve responded to this crisis. We must also continue to be vigilant, to care for each other and to live our values. Based on what I’ve seen, I’m confident we will.
For more information about meal service, child care and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, go to our website at isd191.org/coronavirus.