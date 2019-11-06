This week, our community showed their support for District 191 by approving a levy that will provide additional funding for our schools.
Before I joined One91, I was told that this community cares strongly about its schools and shows it in many ways. Over the past few months, I’ve seen students, staff, families and community members raise their voices to advocate for our students and the programs they love. I’ve seen them give their time and talents to make our schools better and provide the best for our students. And now, residents have shown their support by voting "Yes" at the ballot box.
To our entire community, thank you for your support.
Passing this levy was an important first step in our work to put District 191 in the best position to serve our students. We are in a time of transformation for District 191, and the work ahead is essential. I know we will grow stronger and better for our students, and it means everything to know that we’re doing it in partnership with our community.
There is already so much to celebrate in our schools — strong positive behavior programs at every school, AVID for all secondary students, research-based literacy instruction, an emphasis on service learning and a commitment to remove barriers so all students can succeed.
And we can do better. Our mission and our vision are promises that we make to our students, our families and our entire community.
I want you to know that I intend to validate your support. My promise to you is that we will keep that mission and vision at the forefront. As we transform, it will be through the lens of equity and with a commitment that each student will be future ready and community strong.