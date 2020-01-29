Here we are in a new year and a new decade!
At our Jan. 21 City Council meeting, our administrator, Brad Larson, gave us a brief review of 2019's accomplishments and numbers. One number that stood out was over 500 fire calls, the highest ever. For 40 paid on-call 24/7 guys that are wearing a pager, this is a lot. (Did you note that I said guys? We had two women firefighters when I was first elected and have none now but would love to have some. Have you gals every thought about applying?)
Now I know that we have not had 500 fires, but firefighters get dispatched for many other things. Their mission is take care of residents with the resources they have or know where to find what is needed. With their advance training, they are all hazard responders.
When 911 calls are made, the firefighters are the first responders for all life-threatening calls. The police officers are dispatched, too, but if they are tied up with something else or need help, fire is there. They also go to car crashes to wash down fuel and extricate people from vehicles, deal with home and residential fire alarms, do searches when someone is lost and do lifts — that is if someone needs to be lifted back to bed at a senior facility, at home or with the ambulance for transport.
Yes, police, fire and all departments work together as a team to provide the best services that we can. In fact, to support that, all employees received Team Savage stocking hats the end of the year, and I have one, too.
A few other things are noted for last year. We completed the reconstruction of Glendale Road. That is an unusual street in our city due to the variety of uses — two schools, one church, one bank building, two apartment buildings, one park entrance, several townhouses and single-family homes.
There were no crosswalks and turn lanes, and speed was an issue. When we do a street, it is more than new pavement. We check the sewer lines' condition for need of replacement and check water main bolts. We also have neighborhood meetings and in this case met with school and church officials to provide the best access. Now that it is done, it has met all of our needs and looks great, too.
At the end of the year we always finalize our budget. Our tagline of Naturally Resourceful applies to how we spend the tax money. On an average $300,000 house in Savage, your monthly taxes for the city are a little over $100 a month, probably less than your monthly cell phone, internet, health club membership, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.
From the city you have 24/7 police and fire protection, streets plowed and maintained, sidewalks, street lights and stop lights 24 hours, water and sewer, and 30% of our city with great parks, trails and open space. We are a city that receives no local government aid when you hear the legislators talk about it.
We are a city that charges our residents no franchise fees on your utility bill; all commercial or industrial taxes go into a regional fund called Fiscal Disparities and then are redistributed in the metro area to areas with less. Only recently have we been a recipient. However, we are the only city in Scott County with a triple-A bond rating.
Looking to this year, we will see work on the 42/27 intersection for beautification and traffic control, since it is the second busiest intersection in the county. That will be as the stoplight work will begin on 27/Connelly and the first Enclave market rate apartment will be finished and during work on the day care next to Hy-Vee. And on the south end of town, Hampshire Avenue will be reconstructed, and a neighborhood park is planned on the east side of that street with a new development. Yes, we listened.
In January the entire council interviewed 24 residents who applied to volunteer to serve on our four commissions — parks, planning, economic development and communications.
When selected, they serve three-year terms and provide valuable input to the council as we make our decisions. It is a highlight of our job as we talk to them one-on-one and listen to why they want to serve and what they have to say about our city.
In one of my earlier columns I wrote about change, and such is life. Nearly 15 years ago Snyders drugstore closed and Aldi’s moved in. Now Aldi’s closed for lack of a space to expand under their new business plan for larger stores.
Sure, they will be missed as the place to always get the staples at a good price in a small store atmosphere. Now we have seven grocery stores — still more than some of our neighbors.
As of the first of the year, the Windmill has new owners with still the same great food and service. In the Billy G’s location is El Parian Mexican Bar & Grill, and in the Which Wich location is Oishii Ramen and Donburi restaurant. Caliber Collision is the new owner at Lehman’s Auto, and L.I.F.E Therapy Center moved into the realty office across from the Depot.
As cities age, redevelopment is a challenge, but we are seeing great small businesses moving into the re-purposed Continental Machines building. I have been there for some ribbon cuttings (Wizard Graphics), and now Interior and Exterior Millwork is there with nearly a dozen others. Others along Egan Drive (42) are Mn Law Office, Tone 2 Day, 42 Smoke Shop, GFI Cards and Comics and Luxology Wellness Spa. We welcome them all!
I want to thank those residents who call or email. They are surprised when I answer the phone, but all phone numbers listed for me and the council are our personal numbers. I have an office at City Hall and meet people there by appointment, so I am sorry if you drop in and I am not there.