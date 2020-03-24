To our Savage community,
These are definitely challenging times, and I hope you and your families are healthy. Please know that you are not alone and we are all in this together. As your local government, we are committed to providing a high level of essential services to the community.
Over the last two weeks, we have made some very difficult decisions based on recommendations from the state and Minnesota Department of Health. We began closing several facilities, like the Savage Sports Center and McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center, and canceling city events and activities through April 30. On Monday night, I declared a state of local emergency with the City Council’s support, and we began limiting non-essential services to reduce exposure to our staff and to maintain social distancing.
While City Hall, Public Works and both the police and fire departments are open as usual, we encourage you to do as much business as possible online, by email or over the phone. If you find something that cannot be done online, call us! We will find a way. Most permits can be done through email. And now would be a great time to sign up for electronic utility billing.
If you do come into one of our facilities, please be mindful of social distancing, and don’t come if you feel ill.
I am very aware that we are in a health crisis and a growing economic crisis. While there is much said about physical health symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath, we must not ignore our mental health in this difficult situation. When one has anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses, our continued isolation makes it more difficult. Try to call friends, neighbors and family, limit social media and TV, and take a walk.
Rest assured, we will continue to closely monitor this rapidly changing situation. I am in regular contact with other mayors from around the state, Scott County, state and federal agencies and both 191 and 719 school districts. I am encouraged to hear how local churches, restaurants and our schools are distributing food to our children.
Many residents are eager to help and are finding creative ways to connect people. Check out a new Savage Cares Facebook page set up by caring residents of our city for ways to help or get help. Right now there is a big need for blood donations. Watch for more details on an upcoming Red Cross blood drive event at the ELC.
The unknown is scary, and these are frustrating times for all of us. I encourage you to be gentle, be kind, show love to one another. Please follow our city website and Facebook for ongoing updates. I was elected by you for you. Be well!