When I was elected Mayor, my first State of the City appeared in the Savage Pacer.
Then the city administrator started doing them at the Savage Chamber meeting, and I was added to do the “color commentary,” which meant that he did facts, and I did side stories to make it interesting!
Since the Savage Chamber is not currently meeting, I delivered this State of the City as part of the Jan. 19 virtual city council meeting. You can watch it on Savage TV, or for those who would prefer to read about it, we thought we could bring this back to the original platform — the Savage Pacer!
Looking ahead to 2021, we will continue to manage the uncertainty of COVID-19 to safely return to some sort of normal as soon as possible with new and efficient ways of operating.
With our CARES money, we distributed nearly $400,000 to small businesses and nonprofits to provide some relief, provided flexibility to restaurants, and adopted a food truck policy.
Revenues from property taxes have been coming in as normal. However, COVID shutdowns have resulted in an anticipated loss in revenue of nearly $200,000 from the Sports Center, ELC, and recreation programming. When COVID started, the Red Cross reached out to us about ongoing blood drives. We recently hosted our sixth successful drive, thanks to our residents.
The fire department will be moving from a paid-on-call fire service model to full-time this year. Times are changing, family lives are different, jobs are different, training requirements are different, and the number of calls is increasing — 702 in 2020! The city budgeted to hire six full-time firefighters this year.
One silver lining of COVID is it did allow our fire department to test out a full-time service model to see how it would work best.
In 2021, Community Park will see eight new pickleball courts and a rebuilt playground. Liquor operations have seen a dramatic increase in revenues — $1.3 million — some of which will be used in the city as needed.
For road projects, the highlight already for 2021 is the new stoplight at Connelly Parkway and Dakota Avenue. We will also be re-doing two miles of neighborhood streets — this is somewhat down from previous years due to reduced funding from the State and COVID impacts.
And this year, Scott County will be doing a mill and overlay on County Road 42 from Louisiana Avenue to the Burnsville border.
Before George Floyd’s death, the city had begun conversations on race, initiated by our police chief.
We will continue to work on race and equity. We joined the Government Alliance on Race and Equity and will use those resources to evaluate internal policies and procedures as well as training for staff and city officials. The city council will be considering creating a commission that will advise them on efforts to reach across all our population.
Development continues to creep toward full buildout. New building permits continue along with a dramatic increase in remodeling. The 190-unit market-rate apartment building going in near Lifetime will open this year. We will continue to promote the availability of housing for all.
Financially, our operating levy increased to pay for the full-time fire department, hiring another maintenance worker in public works, increased insurance costs, and a compensation plan adjustment for our employees.
Despite this, our city tax rate decreased for the eighth straight year while home values increase. The city’s conservative budgeting allows us to weather unforeseen circumstances like the COVID pandemic and is the reason we maintain a AAA bond rating. We are proud to be the only city in Scott County with that achievement.
As I pondered how I would sum up last year and look ahead to 2021, I received a copy of the League of Minnesota Cities monthly newsletter with a column written by Dave Unmacht, my friend, colleague, and their executive director. His column was about “What is really important?” and it got me thinking.
Is it the pandemic, the election, change, losses or back-to-school?
You might be surprised, but my most important priority might not be the city tax base or a big piece of equipment the city needs but my own mental and physical health, that of my loved ones and our Savage team.
You have heard me say before that mental and physical health is important, but perhaps now more than ever before. Our residents need to take care of themselves, seek help if needed and be there for family, friends and neighbors.
When we reflect on last year — what we will remember most is the people we met, the relationships we built, the work we did together and how it made us feel.