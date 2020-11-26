On Monday, Nov. 16, as your mayor, I declared by proclamation, a local emergency due to the COVID-19 health pandemic. It was ratified by the Savage City Council at our meeting that evening. I did an emergency proclamation in March that expired in June. This allows staff to make decisions as needed for the health, safety and welfare of city officials, city staff and the public.
All commissions will hold remote meetings and the city council shall meet with the mayor at the city hall and the councilmembers remote. City hall will remain open with some staff working from home. Residents are encouraged to call, email or use our website to do as much remotely as possible. No resident meetings will be scheduled for city hall. Starting Nov. 21, the ELC and Sports Center will be closed until further notice. The good news is that the skating rinks will be open (once it is cold enough) but warming houses will be closed — just do like I used to when I was young, sit on the bank and put your skates on!
While we always hear about state and national COVID-19 numbers, we are not always aware of what is happening in our city. As of Nov. 23, Savage had 1,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county had 7,636 cases, with 351 healthcare worker cases and 54 deaths, the first death being from Savage. Savage is number three in the county with 19% of the cases, Prior Lake has 22%, and Shakopee, being the largest city in the county, has 2,547 cases or 33%.
As I said at the council meeting, just because you are working at home and feeling confined, don’t take that opportunity to be out and about in these difficult times. As I write this I am aware that the governor announced a “pause” for a month. Please be vigilant.
We all have thoughts about being encouraged to have a Thanksgiving that will be different from what we are used to. That certainly is my family situation, as I am used to hosting 26 family members and those with nowhere else to go for a big sit down dinner. Not this year as my husband and I will be joined by one person. Do take time to be thankful. Personally, it has not been the best year for me and my family but trust me, better days are ahead. Thanks for your support.