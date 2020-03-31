I wrote my first message 10 days ago, and much has happened since then. On March 28, Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-20 for us to stay at home. I urge you to stay home when not at work, keep a safe distance and wash your hands. Travel only as needed. We need to be safe.
Collectively we are in this together. Of course we are fearful, but there is hope. We are encouraged to walk to relieve our stress and clear our minds. Listen to the birds, watch the trees bud and watch the freedom of the wildlife. I’ve watched the deer, a bald eagle in my yard, a turkey and a fox. Keep calling those friends, and thank the workers at the stores, mail deliverers and garbage collectors.
In the future, we will be appreciative of what we did together. I am hearing wonderful things about our residents, and it is heartwarming. Allow me to tell you what the city is doing for you.
City government is an employer providing essential needs to its residents. All city offices are closed to the public, but staff is working remotely or at the office. Business is being done by phone, email and remotely. Call City Hall at 952-882-2660 with a question.
Staff is providing police and fire service, monitoring water and sewers, making sure our computers are secure, maintaining our parks, doing road maintenance and working with contractors in planning, permitting and inspections. City Council will have virtual meetings to do essential business, as will the Planning Commission.
As of now, parks are open but playgrounds are not to be used. Trails are open. Liquor stores are open with reduced hours. The Sports Center is closed for the season. The Environmental Learning Center is closed, and no meeting rooms are scheduled at City Hall. The library is closed, but check their website for virtual activities. Service Day has been postponed, and the Easter egg flashlight hunt is cancelled. Trees for the tree sale are available for pickup as scheduled.
I am happy to tell you some good news: If your child has a birthday and cannot have a birthday party, arrange a small parade to drive by and a big fire truck will join in — call 952-882-2689. Savage cable is running “Quaran/time” where a staff member reads a children’s book.
Speaking of books, if you have requested items from the Savage Library, they will provide curbside pick up starting April 1 (no joke). Check the website, scottcountylibrary.org.
The best news is that I was personally contacted by the Red Cross asking if we would consider a blood drive because so many drives were being cancelled. I referred them to staff, and it was worked out with appropriate safeguards provided by the Red Cross. Savage Community Blood Drive will be April 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ELC. Blood is desperately needed, so make your appointment. Show them Savage cares.