Promise yourself to be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.
The sixth stanza of the Optimist Creed is a credo that all should live by. Celebrating the success of others is an unselfish act that should be taught to all of our youth. While often promoted in team sports, it should be a way of life that all of us can help promote.
The Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club has started a new year, and to kick it off was our Annual Membership Banquet. Our outgoing president, Beth Clark, welcomed new President Kathy Dawson. We are looking forward to a fun and productive year with Kathy at our helm. Recognition was given to all officers and board members. This years’ Rookie of the Year was Karen Bluhm. And this years’ Optimist of the Year was Kathy Dawson.
The Club’s motto is “Bringing out the Best in Kids." We raise funds to support the youth in our community by charitable gambling, which you can find at Boathouse Brothers Brewery, Extra Innings and Lakers Restaurant. We raise money to finance our annual Garage Mahal event every November.
The Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Foundation awards grants. Applications for funds can be made by going to our website and filling out a donation request. We also give back to the community through Feed My Starving Children.
Coming up, we will be serving dinner at the Ronald MacDonald House. And our EXCEL program works with kids at Prior Lake High School who wish to bring their grades up and improve their study habits.
Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., join us to help raise money for R.O.C.K. at the annual Fill the Bowl Event. This will be held at St. Michael’s Archangel Hall in Prior Lake. Enjoy soup in a handmade bowl, keep the bowl and support the kids in our community. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at rockmn.org/fill-the-bowl.
The Club also enjoys social activities such as a Book Club, Santa Line, Mystery Night and a fishing trip. We participate in Dan Patch Days and Lakefront Days.
We would love to meet you. Join us for a meeting to learn what we are about. The next two months the Club will meet at noon at Fong’s in Prior Lake the second Wednesday of the month and at 7:30 a.m. at Perkins in Savage the fourth Wednesday of the month.
For more information, contact President Kathy Dawson at plsoptimistclub@gmail.com. For more information on Optimist International, go to www.optimist.org. Like us on Facebook at Prior Lake Savage Optimist Club, or visit our website, priorlakesavageoptimistclub.org.
Fall is in the air, and with that, the start of a new school year. The Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club wishes all students a fantastic 2019-2020 school year.