Promise yourself “to think well of yourself and to proclaim this fact to the world, not in loud words but great deeds; to live in faith that the whole world is on your side so long as you are true to the best that is in you," as Christian D. Larson said. These are the last two stanzas of a creed that contains 12 stanzas; the first 10 were adopted by Optimist International as their official creed in 1922.
Optimist International was founded in 1919. Its purpose is to support youth, and its motto is Friends of Youth. The organization promotes many activities and contests around the world, of which the essay contest is one. The topic for the 2019-20 school year was: "Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?" ("iMagine" represents the organization's theme for 2019-2020 and is written as shown.)
Club member Mary Nagarajan organized this year's contest for the youth in our area. The club was honored to hear the top three essays at our last meeting. Congratulations to Caleb Smith in first place, Colin Glynn in second and Sanya Pirani in third. Their essays were thought-provoking, well-written and well-presented.
The Optimist Club has many events coming up. In addition to our bi-weekly meetings, here is a short list of some of the upcoming fun.
We will have a table at the Savage Kids, Family & Home Expo, we'll volunteer at Feed My Starving Children, and you will find us at the State Fair on opening day.
In addition to our pull-tabs at Extra Innings, Boathouse Brothers Brewery and Lakers Tavern & Pizza, look for pull-tabs at Dan Patch Days and Lakefront Days.
Check out the Tri-Wheel at Boathouse Brothers Brewery and the Meat Raffle on Tuesday’s at Lakers Tavern & Pizza.
Club members will attend Scout Troop 333’s upcoming Court of Honor and chili cook-off — yum! Next fall we will again hold Fill the Bowl, and Excel will work with a new group of high school students. This is just a sampling of activities we do to support the youth in our area.
The club has social events as well. There is a book club, group dinners, a knitting club and quarterly happy hour at different locations in the area. Once a year we have an exciting Mystery Night event.
As you can see, there is a little bit of everything and something for everyone. Be an Optimist: Join us for a meeting to learn what we are about. The club meets at noon at Fong’s in Prior Lake or at 7:30 a.m. at Perkins in Savage on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
On March 11 at noon at Fong’s, the program is about Passageways and The Link. On March 25's 7:30 a.m. meeting, the program is on LearningRx. And on April 8 at noon at Fong’s, the program is respect for the law. For more information, contact President Kathy Dawson at plsoptimistclub@gmail.com. You can like us on Facebook at Prior Lake Savage Optimist Club or visit our website, priorlakesavageoptimistclub.org.
Roy T. Bennett said: “Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely.” In addition to the stanzas above, these are great words to live by.