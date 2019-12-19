Live long and prosper. The words of Spock on “Star Trek” could also be a greeting for true Optimists.
More than five decades of research have found that optimistic people are healthier and live longer. They also recover from adverse health events faster, and their survival rates are higher for many diseases including cancer. The exact reason for these outcomes is not known, but nonetheless it is a fact: Optimism is good for your health.
If you would like to be more optimistic, try these three simple things: Surround yourself with positive people. Look for the good in every situation. Be happy and thankful for all that you have.
With the holidays upon us, this may be just the ticket to making this one of the best holidays ever. So in the spirit of the holidays, and wishing everyone good cheer, live long, prosper, and be optimistic.
Some activities the club is involved in are the EXCEL and Junior Optimists programs at Prior Lake High School. The club has volunteered at Feed My Starving Children and the Ronald MacDonald House. There is a book club and a knitting club. In the fall, we held the Soup Bowl event to support R.O.C.K. This is just a sampling.
Test it out. Be an Optimist! Join us for a meeting to learn what we are about. The club meets at noon at Fong’s in Prior Lake and occasionally at 7:30 a.m. at Perkins in Savage.
On Jan. 8, the program will be the State of the City meeting at Fong’s in Prior Lake at noon. On Jan. 22, the program will be St. Paul Lutheran School, and we’ll meet at Perkins in Savage at 7:30 a.m. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
For more information, contact President Kathy Dawson at plsoptimistclub@gmail.com, like us on Facebook or visit our website, priorlakesavageoptimist club.org. For more information on Optimist International go to optimist.org.
You do not have to be a Trekie to have Spock’s attitude. On behalf of the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club, happy New Year!