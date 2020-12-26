I went to the post office in Savage to get stamps for my Christmas letters on Wednesday, Dec. 16. There was a long line, but I decided to wait. It moved fairly quickly and the people seemed to be waiting patiently — some having conversations with each other.
The clerk was so kind and positive in her interactions with everyone. She made sure people had what they needed. She answered questions. She talked about how short-staffed the post office is right now. She waited patiently as I picked out lots of stamps. Then she double checked to make sure she had the right amounts and put them in an envelope for me. After I stamped my letters off to the side, she said, "I'll take those love." Then we wished each other a nice day.
My only regret is that I did not get her name so that I could mention it here. (I thought about going back in but with the long line and having to look at her shirt to get the name — it felt kind of creepy.)
I hope that she reads this letter to see how she is making a huge impact in this corner of the world. Her positivity and pleasant interactions with people set the tone for the post office that day. It made what could have been a tedious wait in line seem like no big deal at all.
I hope the decision makers remember how valuable our Savage post office is. I hope her boss sees this letter — knowing who worked that day and thanks her for a job well done.
Ma'am, I am so sorry that I can't put your name here. Please know that your hard work and caring for others is truly appreciated! Thank you for all you are doing!
Jennifer Corcoran
Savage