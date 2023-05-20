A May 13 letter in the Pacer, "Your Beliefs Extend Only to You," offers a solution no one needs regarding parents who want to ban books. But what a lofty goal since there are so many parent groups and individual parents who try to ban books.
The writer's solution? Something about handing them a book on Nazi history and giving them a test.
Parents are always inserting themselves in their child's education, always worrying about influences that could damage them and generally sticking their noses into places wiser people know is none of their business. It's kind of the definition of being a parent, though.
Parent groups have banned books in school districts all over the country for years. LGBTQ parents have banned anti-gay books, conservative parents have banned books with sexually explicit cartoons and drag queens, Black and minority parents have banned history books, liberal parents have banned classics with offensive characters.
Is it a bad thing to try and ban books? Doesn't matter if it's a bad thing or a good thing. Parents are going to do it. They'll use this tool because it's available. They'll use it to try to protect their child. Are they "culture terrorists trying to change everything because they are offended," as book banners were labeled in the Pacer letter? Well, that's the letter writer's belief and his belief extends to himself.
What we do with parents who try to ban books is what we have always done. We slog it out, we wrestle, we agree, we disagree, we show up. We win, we lose. We aren't China or Cuba yet. Ban a book, don't ban a book, push back on both sides. We can still do that in America.