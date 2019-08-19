Our health care system is broken and needs a comprehensive overhaul. Our representative in Congress, Angie Craig, knows this because she has been listening. In her first seven months, she has held seven town halls in every county in the district, one of which was focused on health care, and has had hundreds of health care conversations with constituents. She has heard from many constituents that our current system is focused on chronic disease management that instead should be focused on wellness.
Her listening has translated into action. Representative Craig has cosponsored over 30 health care bills to help create needed stability and lower costs. She has cosponsored bills increasing funding toward cancer research, lowering drug prices and supporting H.R. 2000, the Medicare-X Choice Act of 2019. She has introduced her own bill, H.R. 1425, the State Healthcare Premium Reduction Act, which eases the burden of health care costs by lowering premiums. I have seen the effects of the current system as I help manage the care of my 91-year-old mom.
If you have any suggestions on how to make our current health care system better or how to transform our system to a wellness-focused system, give Angie Craig a call. She is listening.
David Rugg
Savage