Oh the irony! This week's issue had two articles that show the irony of the world we live in.
The first one involved the discussion of race relations in Savage ("Race and policing addressed at virtual town hall"). They talked about the need for accountability. Part of accountability, is transparency. All of which is true, and will be needed as part of community trust.
The second was the story of the county going to encrypted radios ("Scanner shutdown"). The reason stated is privacy and safety. Again these both seem reasonable.
The goal of finding a compromise wasn't mentioned in either article. It could easily lead to a conspiracy theory as to what is the government trying to hide. I don't believe that, but it makes one think.
Tony Achartz
Savage