I just wanted to give a shout out to the Savage Police and Fire Departments. I have a 3-year-old son who loves, what we call, rescue vehicles.
We are fortunate enough to live within walking distance of the Savage city campus, so as you can imagine, we are walking over there three to four times a week to “go see the fire trucks.” There have been numerous occasions when the fire station doors have been open and every time, every firefighter we have encountered, has been so welcoming.
Same is true for the police officers that we have seen there. They will open the doors to their vehicles, offer my son a look inside, take pictures for us, and often times, have a sticker or a hat to give to him. We have seen both the firefighters and police officers in the parking lot of HyVee and Target as well, and again, every single time, they are very engaging, with an enthusiastic smile on their face. I couldn’t be more grateful.
So, to summarize: Thank you to all the Savage police and firefighters for everything you do to keep our community safe and yet still finding time to make a 3-year-old’s day. Thank you!
Sarah Rollins
Savage