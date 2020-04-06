I am writing to you to let you know how much the staff in our school district (Burnsville-Eagan-Savage ISD 191) is doing for our students and their families during this difficult time.
Our administrative staff began planning immediately to assure that we could do everything possible to protect our staff and students during this unprecedented time at the same time as they found ways to continue the care and learning that is essential for our students. Our teaching staff worked very hard over the last two weeks to prepare for full-time distance learning beginning Monday, March 30, trying to make sure every student gets the help they need to successfully complete this academic year. Our janitors have been working tirelessly to make sure our buildings are sanitized and safe whenever our students can return. School aides have volunteered to help in any way they can. Our bus drivers have helped with getting food delivered to students on a regular basis.
And our Community Education Department has worked hard to help assure our district gets its work done. It has provided breakfast, lunch and snacks for students, delivering them to many sites and schools for pick up. They have also seen to it that Tier 1 and 2 emergency responders have free day care and preschool classes for their children from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., providing breakfast, lunch and snacks for them. They are our front-line workers, coming into daily contact with the adults who deal directly with those with the COVID-19 virus. Community Education employees have also helped students with homework and distance learning using their Chromebooks.
There are many people who have risen up during this difficult time. Our school district employees are among those folks and deserve a heartfelt thank you from all of us!
Vicki Roy
Burnsville