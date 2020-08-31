During a trip north on Highway 169 recently I experienced a procedure conducted by a policeman that I believe could cost lives, hand has cost lives in the past.
While driving north on 169 a police car had a motorist stopped on the narrow shoulder of the road in Plymouth. Just as cars were approaching the officer opened his door wide open almost into the lane of traffic that had slowed to about 35 mph.The officer then proceeded to step out almost in front of the car in front of me.
There was too much traffic in the left lane to move over so the lady in front of me decided to come to a complete stop. I had to brake hard to get stopped and was lucky there wasn't anyone behind me at the time since I was driving a high-profile vehcile that was hard to see around.
My concern is for the officer's safety, and I wonder why our laws can't be change dto allow the violating motorist to slow down and proceed to teh next off ramp or safe place to pull over. This would be much safer for the officer and for the other traffic on the roadway.
Everyone knows that we've lost too many good officers and had too many dangerous accidents on the highways because of this thoughtless law that says you have to pull over immediately for a police officer.
We all recognize there are times when the officer has to be on the shoulder of the road for stalled vehicles, etc., but we could reduce the danger on our roadways by a simple change in this law.
Larry Gates
Savage