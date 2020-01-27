It's January. January includes National Sanctity of Human Life Day — the original date was on Jan. 22, 1984, and in 2020 it was on Jan. 20. In the United States, this day is set apart to recognize and celebrate God's gift of life. Life is precious and everyone matters.
Here's the truth: Life begins at conception. When a pregnancy happens, that life continues to grow and develop into a beautiful baby. In Scripture, Psalm 139:13 tells us, "You made all the delicate inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother's womb." Please take a moment to read the entire Psalm 139, it will greatly encourage you. Acts 17:25 talks about how God himself gives life and breath to everything.
If we're going to make choices, let them be based on truth and with great wisdom, because it is a heart issue. At 17, my daughter found herself pregnant. She made the decision to carry her baby to term and never wavered from that decision. Today she's married to the father of my granddaughter. They married out of choice and not because of pressure to do so.
Today my granddaughter is a beautiful 22-year-old, and her brother is 19. Yes, birth control is an important decision. One is to delay until the time is right, and the other is to take life away. The consequences of the latter are physical, emotional, financial and spiritual pain and heartache.
God loves us so much and wants the best for us. So during these difficult times choose wisely, choose life! You have a community ready and willing to help you.
Vicki Beaufoy
Savage