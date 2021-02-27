As a child of the 1970s, I remember road trips riding in the third row of our Buick station wagon looking out the open back window. I also remember the smell of exhaust, headaches and car sickness from those rides. Riding in school buses caused similar feelings of car sickness.
However, despite significant advances in clean transportation technology, we continue to allow students to ride in buses filled with harmful diesel fumes. Students in school buses are exposed to four times the level of exhaust than the car in front of it. Medical studies show that exposure to particulate matter in diesel fumes is associated with more respiratory illnesses like asthma and allergies, higher rates of childhood cancers, increased risk for cardiovascular diseases and lower academic performance.
A recent study reported by the Brookings Institute showed significant academic score improvement for students riding in cleaner buses compared to students randomized to ride in the usual diesel bus. I am grateful we now have zero-emission transportation technology that includes American-made all-electric school buses which are on our roads today.
Lakeville has been successfully transporting elementary students in the first and currently only electric school bus in Minnesota since 2017. This year the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has accepted applications for several more electric bus pilots across Minnesota.
The Biden administration is also committed to ensuring that 100% of new school buses across the nation are zero-emission and American made by 2030 which will stimulate innovation and create clean energy jobs.
General Motors is following suit declaring that their entire automobile fleet will be all electric by 2035. The transportation sector produces nearly 30% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying cars and buses will contribute to mitigating climate change. Equally important is the immediate health and academic benefits of cleaner air especially for children riding in school buses.
As a physician, parent and concerned citizen, I urge school districts of the south metro to make transportation safer for our kids and cleaner for the earth.
Daniel Trajano
Savage