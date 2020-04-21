Most Minnesotans agree that every person — regardless of ethnicity, faith, immigration status or geography — is deserving of an affordable, safe, stable place to call home. Whether we are black, brown or white, no one should have to worry about having a safe place to sleep at night during these scary times, and no one should have to choose between paying for groceries or paying their mortgage or rent.
I’m upset that hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans across ethnicity, geography, religion and immigration status could be displaced and have their homes taken. And I’m angry that no action has been taken on rental and homeowner assistance because there are some politicians who are more concerned with losing their political power than doing what is right for Minnesotans.
My oldest daughter is a college student already struggling with paying for school, rent and living expenses. With the massive economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be even more difficult for her to make ends meet. Rent assistance during this crisis is critical for her and for hundreds of thousands of other Minnesotans.
It’s time for our top leadership in Minnesota to pass at least $100 million dollars for the Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program. This would go a long way to ensuring that all individuals and families can remain in their homes.
Michael Stoos
Savage