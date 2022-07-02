I was very disappointed to read that that Savage City Council decided not to pursue an ordinance to restrict the sale of flavored vaping and tobacco products, like so many other courageous city councils have done. ("Council decides not to pursue vaping product restrictions," June 25.)
Our city used to be a leader in Minnesota for adopting ordinances that protect children and other vulnerable residents, including those with limited income and our BIPOC neighbors, from a lifelong addiction to nicotine, as well as all of the associated adverse health affects.
Finally, thank you to Katie Moras for bringing this issue before the City Council. I hope that they will reconsider their decision and choose instead to step up and act on behalf of Savage residents, rather than shifting responsibility to Congress or the Minnesota Legislature.
Local ordinances work and delaying action costs lives.
Patrick Stieg
Savage