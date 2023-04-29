I wanted to reach out to recognize the fire rescue, police and Allina paramedics and the 911 dispatch who helped to save my life back on March 22.
I was sufferings chest pains and thought I was most likely suffering a panic attack. The 911 dispatch help calm me and stayed on the phone with me until help arrived at our house. The fire and police rescue team and paramedics provided quick aid and helped me feel secure during this time.
They rushed me to Fairview Southdale ER, where I later found out I was suffering from an ascending aortic dissection, which I have been told can be quite deadly if not treated quickly. The ER doctors and nurses took scans of my heart and found the issue and began the seven-hour surgery.
Without the quick response of 911 dispatch, Savage Fire and Police and paramedics I would not be writing this today. I can only simply say, "Thank You!" I have learned that we truly depend on one another and have been amazed by all the help from family, neighbors and friends. It really takes a village!