I wanted to reach out to recognize the fire rescue, police and Allina paramedics and the 911 dispatch who helped to save my life back on March 22.

I was sufferings chest pains and thought I was most likely suffering a panic attack. The 911 dispatch help calm me and stayed on the phone with me until help arrived at our house. The fire and police rescue team and paramedics provided quick aid and helped me feel secure during this time.

