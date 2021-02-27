The last year has been incredibly challenging between the COVID crisis and the political tension that has overshadowed our lives. I questioned whether kindness was disappearing. Well, the experience I had last week changed that thought.
On Feb. 2 I had a very scary experience on the roadway where an item on the road caused my tire to be destroyed. I was sitting on the side of the road waiting for my boyfriend to come help me from his office in Lakeville, when two guardian angels stopped and helped me get the tire off and were working on getting the spare on before my helper even arrived.
I am sure both men had other places they should have been, yet they took the time to stop and help a stranger on the side of the road. It was a big deal to me, and I am incredibly grateful for their help and kindness.
One of the men was Matt and I did not get the other man’s name, but I thank you both for making my year much brighter.
Lezlee Hustad
Savage