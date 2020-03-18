Leadership matters, especially during a crisis. Regrettably, the coronavirus crisis will be longer and more severe in the U.S. due to the lack of leadership from President Trump.
China and Korea were testing thousands per day, quarantining cities and hospitalizing the most severe cases very rapidly. China even built two new hospitals in two weeks for overload cases. While U.S. authorities were alerted to the virus in early January, Trump relied solely on a limited travel ban while tweeting misinformation, blaming others and downplaying the epidemic.
Unlike President Obama, who took decisive action to contain the much more lethal Ebola virus in 2014, Trump squandered over two months of vital preparation time. He could have ramped up production of test kits and vital supplies for not only the U.S. but also other countries with limited capabilities and whose citizens can spread the virus.
In World War II, when President Roosevelt’s strong leadership prepared the U.S. to be the “arsenal of democracy,” America supplied not only its own military but also Britain, the Soviet Union and China with vehicles, airplanes, weapons and ammunition. Sadly, all we are capable of now is an anemic response while the current commander-in-chief has been missing in action.
Making matters worse, Trump previously eliminated the office of infectious disease from the National Security Council while proposing budgets cuts in 2018 and 2019 for the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When he recently made a request for supplemental funding, Congress had to increase it four-fold to make up for the shortfall.
Even now, mid-March, the U.S. still doesn’t have enough test kits, surgical masks, respirators and hand sanitizer. State governors are taking more drastic action, often without the benefit of data, because tests aren’t available. People are nervous as the stock market slides lower. On the brink of a possible recession, the Federal Reserve and the Congress have fewer tools to work with since the Republican tax cut has triggered trillion-dollar annual deficits and the interest rates are at near zero.
To be clear, Trump didn’t cause this virus, but the consequences of his poor leadership have made this crisis much worse. More Americans will get sick and die. The real hoax is that Trump has it all under control. He never did and doesn’t now, but the buck stops there. Voters, including Republican voters, must hold him accountable. Leadership matters.
Len Kloeber
Savage