I wish to respond to John Sernett’s Aug. 12 letter in the Pacer regarding climate change. It seems Mr. Sernett believes his claims and writes in good faith. I took his advice to do my own research regarding the causes of climate change. This is what I found:

First, I must disclose that I am not an expert in climate science, meteorology or planetary science. I’m a retired test engineer with a good grasp of math and physics. I do defer to experts in their respective topics, as they’re usually right, and I always learn from them.

