I wish to respond to John Sernett’s Aug. 12 letter in the Pacer regarding climate change. It seems Mr. Sernett believes his claims and writes in good faith. I took his advice to do my own research regarding the causes of climate change. This is what I found:
First, I must disclose that I am not an expert in climate science, meteorology or planetary science. I’m a retired test engineer with a good grasp of math and physics. I do defer to experts in their respective topics, as they’re usually right, and I always learn from them.
In short: scientific findings disagree with Sernett’s claims and conclusions.
• “…during the 350+ year Medieval Warm period, the earth was much warmer than it is today...” False. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2007 data, the Medieval Warm Period was not a globally uniform event and did not lead to an increase in average global temperature. In fact, that period was about 1.05 Celsius degrees cooler than the global average today.
• “…the earth has only warmed 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850.” False. It may just be a confusion of Celsius and Fahrenheit. The warming is about 1.6 Celsius degrees.
• Mr. Sernett’s use of phrases like “the planet has been through many climate changes,” “Antarctica had palm trees and balmy weather,” “[in dinosaur era] temps were hotter than now” and “man did not create or destroy the ice age” presumably argue that large global temperature swings can happen without human activity. That’s true. The idea of both very large swings in temperature and in atmospheric CO2 concentrations in the period of deep glaciation (Holocene and Pleistocene) is not controversial. These changes played out slowly over large time scales. Sernett ignores that current climate changes are unprecedented in their speed. No natural source of warming has been proposed or identified that can account for the rapid changes in temperature and CO2 concentration observed.
• “…[climate change] is a highly complex subject, with many conflicting scientific opinions.” This is misleading. According to NASA’s current 2023 climate change FAQ page, “Yes, the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists – 97% – agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change.”
Mr. Sernett has reasons for choosing the 3% of scientists over the 97%, but I don’t know what they are. I truly wish that he was right and I was wrong, since climate change will inevitably lead to the collateral deaths of certainly tens of millions, mainly by starvation due to loss of arable land. We’d be wise to follow the advice of Carl Sagan in "Billions and Billions": “My own view is that it is far better to understand the Universe as it really is than to pretend to a Universe as we might wish it to be.”