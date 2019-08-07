I expect Mr. Juan Macias will be labeled a racist by those who don't understand what the relationship between the immigrant and the U.S. should be. Mr. Macias exquisitely lays out the relationship of both and the necessity for assimilation if a country is to survive and thrive. Without assimilation we have disparate groups with nothing in common growing more intolerant of each other. The oneness of the country is lost, and with it goes the fabric of the nation. Students in high school and college should be required to read Mr. Macias's article. More importantly, it should be required reading for all members of Congress.
Kenneth Dacas
Savage