In the era of coronavirus, the U.S. Post Office is more important than ever. Millions of Americans, including seniors and veterans, depend on the postal service to get their prescription medications and social security checks.
Still millions more younger Americans have depended on the postal service to get their COVID-19 relief and unemployment checks and online shopping packages safely. Businesses both large and small depend on the postal service to send out invoices to customers and receive timely payments. In short, all Americans regardless of political persuasion depend on the postal service.
Sadly, the U.S. Postal Service is under siege. The new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, a partisan Republican mega-donor, is deliberately sabotaging this constitutionally mandated service, by removing mail sorting machines and drop boxes, limiting overtime and instructing the mail carriers to leave mail behind in the post office for the next day’s delivery.
During my 30 years in the military and as a corporate manager, I have seen examples of both good and bad leadership. DeJoy is the poster child for a bad leader. Despite his recent testimony to Congress, the post office has sent letters to nearly every state letting them know that it cannot guarantee the delivery of mail-in or absentee ballots in a timely manner for the November election. Shamefully, this is a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise potentially millions of Americans of their right to vote which strikes at the core of our democracy.
I urge all Americans to vote and vote in person if possible. If they choose to vote by mail, they must leave ample time to request a ballot (15 days) and for the delivery of their ballot (one week) so it can be counted. They must anticipate postal delays.
Additionally, I would urge the postal Board of Governors to remove Postmaster DeJoy and replace him with a competent non-partisan leader who can fulfill the critical mission of the postal service to deliver the mail on time and accurately to all Americans. I also urge my fellow Minnesotans to support their congressional representatives and senators who support the post office by providing the needed funding to maintain a high level of service.
The dedicated front line mail carriers continue to work hard during this pandemic and deserve our support. Essential mail, including life saving medications, checks and yes, ballots, must be delivered on time.
Len Kloeber
Savage