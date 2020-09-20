Minnesota early voting begins on Sept. 18. Now is the time to make your voting plan. The late congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis said, “Your vote is precious, almost sacred.”
Secretary of State Steve Simon has made it easy for Minnesotans to vote early by mail, vote early in person or vote on Election Day. Go to mnvotes.org for more information on how to vote. I have signed up to get my absentee ballot by mail, I plan to fill it out at our kitchen table, and I will drop it off at the Savage City Hall where someone is assigned to accept ballots during business hours.
You can also mail in your absentee ballot, and it’s easy to check if it was received at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx. If you prefer to vote in person, Savage residents can vote at Savage City Hall during regular business hours up until the day before the election. If you prefer to vote on Election Day Nov. 3rd, it’s easy to find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
I believe voting is not only our right; it is our duty as citizens of Savage, Minnesota and the United States. Please take to heart the words of Women’s Rights Activist Susan B. Anthony, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”
Make your plan to vote early by mail, vote early in person, or vote on Election Day. Go to mnvotes.org for more information.
Daniel Trajano
Savage