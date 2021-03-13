When we picked our location to live 35 years ago we looked at community, location, schools and I am sure the same things many look at when choosing where to live. We landed on Savage. We choose Savage because it was not Minneapolis.
Today, Savage is following closely the rules Minneapolis decides, see Minneapolis 2040 for an idea of where and how they dictate what the suburban areas should be doing. Many on our city council, some who have been on the council for 20-plus years, are in lock step with this plan. This plan and the support from our elected city council turns our city into a smaller Minneapolis. Don't think that will happen? See Burnsville.
Not sure about you folks but I did not choose Minneapolis to live in. I chose Savage. I expect our elected officials to stand tall and be accountable to us, not the bureaucrats from the city up north. We need a council that listens to its citizens and makes sure we have a voice and not just a meeting. The meeting is really nothing more then the citizens stating what their concerns are and then watching the council deciding what they want. Doing things blindly because it fits the social narrative is a foolish path.
We can be better. We must be better. The alternative is choosing Savage but living in Minneapolis.
Frank Bailey
Savage