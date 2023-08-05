The Pacer article from July 22, titled "Future On Hold Until Fall," regarding the status of River Bend Park, left me with more questions than answers.
Abdimahad Santur states that the kids from Winfield Townhomes couldn’t walk across the street anymore to shoot hoops. And that basketball was being taken away from that neighborhood. There is also a safety issue with the park being so close to the road.
Why can’t the kids play basketball at the court that is behind Eagle Ridge Middle School? The last time I looked, the hoops were up. There is also a play area for younger kids, and there are tennis courts at Eagle Ridge Middle School, and a large open field to play in. Also, nobody has to walk across County Road 42, and road safety isn’t an issue because the court is located behind the school.
Hunter Cantrell states that the hoops were first taken down at River Bend in 2011 due to safety concerns. So, evidently, there have been on and off safety concerns for 12 years at the same park.
Cantrell also says an idea for the city is to expand the number of events and activities at the park. What kind of events and activities are currently being held at River Bend? Are the events and activities published or posted so the community is aware of them?
Cantrell says seeing an empty park “brings a sense of sadness to me.” What brings sadness to me is seeing a park in the beautiful city my wife and I have lived in since 1983, and raised our two children in, being used for kids shooting at other kids. And this is not the fault of the leaders of the city of Savage. I, for one, am glad the hoops were removed. There has not been a shooting at the park, or any reports of violence since.
If River Bend isn’t going to remain the same, the idea of a community garden is a good one. Soccer fields for mites and/or squirts and pickle ball courts could also work.
Lastly, Amenah Agunwamba (chairperson of the CEC) says there are other issues she hopes to see addressed, and that removing the hoops is “a symbol of a deeper rooted issue of how divisive our community can be.” What other issues is she referring to? And can the readers please have a specific example of this supposed divisiveness?