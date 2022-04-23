Back in the day when we lived in rural St. Peter, my kids went to school on a bus and loved it. They had a fun driver, "Snookie," who gave out candy for treats and they sang songs on the way to school.
That was a diesel school bus. Now that I have a great-grandchild, I've learned more about school buses and what's best for students. My friends, Dr. Dan Trajano and Dr. Paula Thomsen, of Savage, have found research from Virginia that shows diesel fumes from school buses affect students' ability to learn and their breathing.
Students, teachers and bus drivers can all benefit from electrifying our school buses. We have been talking to school boards in the area about applying for funds to purchase these buses as grants become available from private and public funds. (Lakeville already has one.)
I am excited to have the opportunity to tour an electric school bus at the Electric Vehicle Exposition in Prior Lake on May 7. The South Metro Climate Majority Project and the American Lung Association have joined together to hold this expo from noon to 3 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church.
In addition to the school bus, over a dozen other vehicles will be on display — if an electric vehicle vehicle is in your future, or you are just curious. Spend a Saturday afternoon with us in the 'fresh' air!
Mary Ann Vande Vusse
Savage