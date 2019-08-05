My grandson's baseball team played in the August Classic over the weekend, which was held at the Savage Community Park field. The park is beautiful, well-maintained, with clean facilities. The only issue is we felt unsafe, as the number of foul balls flying overhead created a stressful experience. During one game we counted 22 foul balls, constantly protecting our head and those of our children and grandchildren. All it would take is more protective netting around the fields. Also protective coverage over the bleachers would help as well as provide some shade. Let's make Savage Community Park a top-notch field to enjoy baseball.
Susan Engelsen
Savage