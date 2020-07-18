I hesitated in writing this letter, but after seeing two letters to the editor of the Savage Pacer denying the existence of systemic racism in America, I can’t continue in silence.
First off, I am a white woman, 75 year of age and born and raised in this America. I can relate our history as I experienced it.
When I was 8 years old my family moved to Levittown, New York. We were able to buy a home there because we were white. Levittown consisted of 17,000 suburban homes on Long Island. The homes were available to returning soldiers from WWII. They began building in 1948.
Many of the soldiers bought their homes on the G.I. Bill. This was federal legislation that provided funds for soldiers for college and home buying. Black soldiers were specifically excluded from this legislation. Yes, excluded by law. And if any Black person actually found other funds to buy a home, he could not buy in Levittown. Homes were sold with covenants that required the homeowner to agree never to sell his home to a black person.
I went to school with only white students. I shopped in stores with only white customers. My family would have welcomed Black neighbors, but were not allowed to have any. These covenants did not only exist in New York, they existed all over America, every state, including Minnesota.
You cite some famous Black Americans as examples of success. ("We are all privileged," July 11.) You say if Barack Obama can be president, then there can’t be any systemic racism. Have you any Black neighbors, any Black friends? Have you ever spoken to an ordinary, real Black person? I think not.
Have you ever been pulled over by the police for a broken taillight, and then thrown to the ground, handcuffed, beaten or maybe shot? Have you ever applied for a job and been told the position was filled, only to find out the company hired a white guy with fewer qualifications?
You want to believe that America is the land of opportunity. You want to believe we are all equal and have equal opportunity for success. Sorry, Ms. Matyja, but it just is not true. Citing six Black people as success stories does not erase years of suffering for the other 50,000-plus Black Americans. It does not make up for not being able to buy homes, get the same level of education and the same good paying jobs as the white Americans.
Look around you. When you see pictures of the students at Prior Lake High School, do you see any Black kids. Do you have any Black neighbors, do you go to a Black dentist or Black doctor?
Why are these so-called successful people not living near you, not doing business near you? You want to blame the victims for their lack of success.
Ann Klein
Savage