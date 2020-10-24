Holding public office is hard work. When our national representatives are said to be on vacation they don’t go fishing. They come home to talk with us.
Presidential candidates live on airplanes as they fly from one town/city to the next city. State representative candidates live on buses as they travel from city/town to the next town. Local representatives knock on doors.
All these candidates are showing us, the voters, that they, the candidates, will do the hard work required when they hold public office and they also are letting us know who they, the representatives, are.
When candidates replace doing the hard work of running for public office with putting up lawn signs along highways and in other places where lawn signs are not allowed these candidates are showing us, the voters, that they, the candidates, are lazy. If candidates are lazy when they are running for office, they would be lazy if they were in office. Somebody has parked an 18-wheeler which is covered by a sign which just says, “TRUMP” by a Buddhist temple. Did they have permission to park their truck where their truck is parked? President Donald Trump is not lazy. President Donald Trump holds rallies in one city after the next city. Please remove your 18-wheeler which is parked by the Buddhist temple.
Lawn signs and that 18-wheeler along the highway are little more than road litter. Don’t vote for candidates who are creating road litter.
The presidential candidates are not lazy. They are not instructing their supporters to put up road litter. These supporters feel they are helping their presidential candidates but they are doing more harm than they are doing good.
If you have put a lawn sign or parked that 18-wheeler along a highway, take the lawn sign down; remove that 18-wheeler. Get your candidate’s literature and go out door knocking.
Gary Wardell
Prior Lake