In reference to Mr. Meager's comments on the Fairness Doctrine ("Maybe 'Fairness Doctrine' should be reinstated," April 23).
I agree with Mr. Meager that it would be beneficial to America if the Fairness Doctrine that demands fairness in media reporting were reinstituted. If the Fairness Doctrine were reinstituted, he would be required to address the biases found in media outlets like CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN, etc. as well as those of Fox.
His comments about seeking information from multiple sources is valid. Unfortunately, one ends up checking one set of bias against another. We should look to the BBC which, in my opinion, does a good job of presenting both sides of an issue.
Kenneth J. Dacas
Savage